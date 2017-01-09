Overview of Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD

Dr. Dhaval Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Cornerstone Endocrinology in High Point, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.