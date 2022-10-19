Overview

Dr. Dhaya Kutnikar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Kutnikar works at Kutnikar & Kutnikar Mds in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.