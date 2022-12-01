Overview of Dr. Dhiren Patel, DO

Dr. Dhiren Patel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Patel works at Solace Counseling Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.