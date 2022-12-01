Dr. Dhiren Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dhiren Patel, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Solace Counseling1475 PRUDENTIAL DR, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 522-4640
I have been seeing Dr. Patel since 2017. Not only is he knowledgeable, he is a clear communicator, a good listener and kind. After each visit I always feel better. I have asked him numerous questions about various medications & side effects. He has always explained the answer thoroughly and accurately. Lastly, there's always a tad bit of dry humor at the right time which I have a healthy appreciation for. He is funny. Not sure about these negative reviews, my experience has always been a positive one!
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528078466
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.