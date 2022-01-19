Overview

Dr. Dhruva Kumar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bunn, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Brd Medical College and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Bunn Medical Center in Bunn, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.