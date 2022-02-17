See All Psychiatrists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Diana Baralt, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (47)
Map Pin Small Coral Gables, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Diana Baralt, MD

Dr. Diana Baralt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Baralt works at Diana Baralt MD in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Baralt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diana Baralt MD
    1550 Madruga Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-5303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 17, 2022
    She was AMAAAAAZING. very very good at listening. I hadn’t slept in a while and the first night after my consultation with her I slept amazing. Praise Jesús for her life. I recommend her 100000000%. And her staff Diego is also amazing and very attentive. I wish I could leave 10 stars. Thank u thank u thank u. She even went over my vitamin list and analyzed my entire health. Wow. Thank u again. God bless you guys!!!!!!!!!!
    Mike — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Diana Baralt, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194715144
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Baralt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baralt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baralt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baralt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baralt works at Diana Baralt MD in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baralt’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Baralt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baralt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baralt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baralt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

