Dr. Diana Baralt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baralt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Baralt, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Baralt, MD
Dr. Diana Baralt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Baralt works at
Dr. Baralt's Office Locations
-
1
Diana Baralt MD1550 Madruga Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 661-5303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baralt?
She was AMAAAAAZING. very very good at listening. I hadn’t slept in a while and the first night after my consultation with her I slept amazing. Praise Jesús for her life. I recommend her 100000000%. And her staff Diego is also amazing and very attentive. I wish I could leave 10 stars. Thank u thank u thank u. She even went over my vitamin list and analyzed my entire health. Wow. Thank u again. God bless you guys!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Diana Baralt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1194715144
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baralt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baralt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baralt works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Baralt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baralt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baralt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baralt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.