Dr. Diana Elias, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Diana Elias, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Elias works at Diana L Elias MD in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diana L Elias MD
    3900 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 327-7277
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Liposuction

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Dimpling Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Diana Elias, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245335231
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Hosps
    Internship
    • Emory Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
