Dr. Diana Havill, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Woodland Hills, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diana Havill, MD

Dr. Diana Havill, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They completed their residency with St Vincents Hosp-Richmond

Dr. Havill works at Asana Integrated Medical Group in Woodland Hills, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Havill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Asana Integrated Medical Group
    6200 Canoga Ave Ste 350, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 528-6165
  2. 2
    LV Psychiatric Care, Las Vegas, NV
    8872 S Eastern Ave Ste 250, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 912-5872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Diana Havill, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1003053307
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincents Hosp-Richmond
    • Long Island College Hosp
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diana Havill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Havill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Havill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Havill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

