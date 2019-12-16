Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Kennedy, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Kennedy, MD
Dr. Diana Kennedy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
MDVIP - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma4205 McAuley Blvd Ste 420, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The Best
About Dr. Diana Kennedy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053429159
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma Tchg Hosp
- Oklahoma Tchg Hosps
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
