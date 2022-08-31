Overview

Dr. Diana Thangathurai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Thangathurai works at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.