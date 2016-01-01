Dr. Diana Trister, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diana Trister, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Diana Trister, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Trister works at
Locations
Vernon Integrative Medical Group LLC141 MASSASOIT RD, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 754-9950
- 2 95 Vernon St, Worcester, MA 01610 Directions (508) 754-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Diana Trister, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
- Family Practice/OMT and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trister accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trister works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Trister. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trister.
