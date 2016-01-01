Overview of Dr. Diana Tsai, MD

Dr. Diana Tsai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.