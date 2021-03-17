Dr. Woodall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diana Woodall, MD
Overview of Dr. Diana Woodall, MD
Dr. Diana Woodall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Woodall works at
Dr. Woodall's Office Locations
1
Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park, 12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
2
All Stars Aba LLC, 1700 Northside Dr NW Ste A7, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodall?
Dr Woodall is an excellent listener and made me feel very comfortable. She answers all my questions and always makes sure I have equal input into my care
About Dr. Diana Woodall, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1427412139
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodall works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.