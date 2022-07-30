Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diane Chiu, MD
Dr. Diane Chiu, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Chiu works at
Bellevue Laser & Cosmetic Ctr1200 112th Ave NE Ste C240, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 732-2677
Doctor Chiu is beyond fantastic. I found her after my local derm showed disinterest both contextually and through her demeanor. Well, I'm glad she did because It was absolutely worth the trip over from Portland to Seattle to see her. I would do it again and in fact, I will! First and formost, she is ATTENTIVE. I mean like a super computer kind of attentive. It was almost hard to keep track and retain it all but in a good way. My wife was taking notes while she was popping off with the skin facts. She taught us about about rosacea, KP, and sunscreen all in one sitting. It's safe to say she noticed more about my skin than I did! What stuck out to me when I was reading about her was when she said that every patient deserves the utmost empathy. I mean wow, that's difficult for people to say nowadays let alone practice. But she does show it. She's not afraid to because she's humble. She makes you feel like a real patient. I told her my concerns, she came up with a thorough plan to get me on
- Dermatology
- English
- Harvard Medical School
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Chiu works at
