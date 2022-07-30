See All Dermatologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Diane Chiu, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (36)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Diane Chiu, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with Harvard Medical School

Dr. Chiu works at Bellevue Laser & Cosmetic Ctr in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

    Bellevue Laser & Cosmetic Ctr
    Bellevue Laser & Cosmetic Ctr
1200 112th Ave NE Ste C240, Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 732-2677

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Shingles
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2022
    Doctor Chiu is beyond fantastic. I found her after my local derm showed disinterest both contextually and through her demeanor. Well, I'm glad she did because It was absolutely worth the trip over from Portland to Seattle to see her. I would do it again and in fact, I will! First and formost, she is ATTENTIVE. I mean like a super computer kind of attentive. It was almost hard to keep track and retain it all but in a good way. My wife was taking notes while she was popping off with the skin facts. She taught us about about rosacea, KP, and sunscreen all in one sitting. It's safe to say she noticed more about my skin than I did! What stuck out to me when I was reading about her was when she said that every patient deserves the utmost empathy. I mean wow, that's difficult for people to say nowadays let alone practice. But she does show it. She's not afraid to because she's humble. She makes you feel like a real patient. I told her my concerns, she came up with a thorough plan to get me on
    Zackary S — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Diane Chiu, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699736843
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiu works at Bellevue Laser & Cosmetic Ctr in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chiu’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.