Dr. Diane Ford, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Diane Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Ford works at Jen John Inc in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jen John Inc
    68 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-5292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Thrivent Financial

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Diane Ford, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659553766
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • howard university hospital
    Internship
    • Letterman Army MC
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diane Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ford has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

