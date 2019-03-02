Dr. Diane Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Diane Ford, MD
Overview
Dr. Diane Ford, MD is a Dermatologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
Jen John Inc68 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-5292
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Thrivent Financial
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ford has a reassuring presence and shows competence in dealing with skin problems. She knows what to do and when to refer to other specialists.
About Dr. Diane Ford, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Letterman Army MC
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford has seen patients for Ringworm, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.
