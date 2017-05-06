Overview of Dr. Diane Lester, MD

Dr. Diane Lester, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Lester works at Lake Health Physician Group Pediatrics in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.