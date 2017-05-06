See All Pediatricians in Mentor, OH
Dr. Diane Lester, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Diane Lester, MD

Dr. Diane Lester, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Dr. Lester works at Lake Health Physician Group Pediatrics in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lester's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Health Pediatrics
    9485 Mentor Ave Ste 101, Mentor, OH 44060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  TriPoint Medical Center
  West Medical Center

    May 06, 2017
    Dr. Lester takes her time with my daughter, listens to her concerns and talks directly to her. I highly recommend Dr. Lester to anyone looking for a pediatric doctor
    Debbie Mihalik in Madison, OH — May 06, 2017
    About Dr. Diane Lester, MD

