Dr. Dianne Edgar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dianne Edgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Edgar works at
Locations
Parkwest Women's Health1820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 473-2846
Bushnell's Basin1000 Pittsford Victor Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 473-2846
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Edgar for about two years now and I have nothing but good things to say about her. She is one of my favorite doctors at the practice. She is caring. She explains everything very well. She SITS DOWN AND CHECKS ON YOU and your yearly. I never feel dismissed. She delivered my son. She's given me a few paps ??. She's amazing, gentle and not forceful.
About Dr. Dianne Edgar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1972566974
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Yale University
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edgar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edgar speaks American Sign Language.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Edgar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.