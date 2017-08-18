Dr. Dianne Zwicke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zwicke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dianne Zwicke, MD
Overview
Dr. Dianne Zwicke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Zwicke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 646-2438
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zwicke?
My husband was very ill, treated previously by another doctor. It was recommended that he see Dr. Zwicke for pulmonary hypertension. Within minutes of meeting with him, she had a plan in place including an immediate hospitalization. He was mismanaged previously and was seriously ill. She was able to reverse the effects of previous treatment and improve his health status significantly. I'd give 5 stars however her partners saw him in the hospital. I'd prefer she see in in the hospital.
About Dr. Dianne Zwicke, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518934157
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zwicke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zwicke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zwicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zwicke works at
Dr. Zwicke has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zwicke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zwicke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zwicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zwicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zwicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.