Overview of Dr. Dimitra Tsatsoulis, MD

Dr. Dimitra Tsatsoulis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tsatsoulis works at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.