Overview

Dr. Dina Elaraj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Elaraj works at Robert H Lurie Cancer Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.