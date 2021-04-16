See All Hand Surgeons in Arlington, TX
Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD

Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from American University Beirut Med Center.

Dr. Rahhal works at Orthopedic Medicine Specialists in Arlington, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahhal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Hand & Upper Extremity Specialists
    902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 801-1503
  2. 2
    Frisco Hand Center Pllc
    3880 Parkwood Blvd Ste 501, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 618-5719
  3. 3
    Terry D. Newsom M.d. P.A.
    4005 W 15Th St, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 519-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2021
    Dr. Rahhal is wonderful, compassionate and understanding physician. She reconstructed my shattered wrist and hand after a fall. I was so fortunate to have her as my surgeon and I can't give her enough accolades. Her assistant, Carolina is terrific and with Dr. Rahhal they work effortlessly as a team.
    Teresa — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1528251568
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert Kutz Hand Care Center- University of Louisville
    • Oreg Health Science University Med School
    • American University Beirut Med Center
    • Princeton Unversity
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dina Rahhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahhal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahhal has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahhal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahhal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

