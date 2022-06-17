Dr. Dines Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dines Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dines Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences|University of Calcutta and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
901 E Oak St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Directions
(407) 987-2953
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I’ve ever had One I can say truly cares about his patients. He sits and hears you out and makes sure your health is truly his concern,
About Dr. Dines Das, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1942281944
Education & Certifications
- Howard|Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Miami School Med
- Howard University Hospital|Toledo Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med College
- Calcutta National Medical College, West Bengal University Of Health Sciences|University of Calcutta
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.