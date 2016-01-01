Dr. Dinesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dinesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Dinesh Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Premier Clinic7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 209, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 605-2890Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dinesh Patel, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1225094527
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.