Overview of Dr. Dinesh Sethi, MD

Dr. Dinesh Sethi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ronkonkoma, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Sethi works at Sunrise Family Medical PC in Ronkonkoma, NY with other offices in Nesconset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.