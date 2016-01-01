Dr. Ding Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ding Lam, MD
Overview of Dr. Ding Lam, MD
Dr. Ding Lam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
Ding S Lam MD Inc600 N Garfield Ave Ste 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 571-6736
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ding Lam, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1477523264
Education & Certifications
- THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
