Overview

Dr. Ding Xie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JOHN L DOYLE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Xie works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

