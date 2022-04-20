Dr. Murthy Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divya Murthy Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Divya Murthy Gupta, MD
Dr. Divya Murthy Gupta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Murthy Gupta works at
Dr. Murthy Gupta's Office Locations
Rush Pediatric Primary Care Center1645 W Jackson Blvd Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is phenomenal! She definitely takes pride in her work and loves what she does!
About Dr. Divya Murthy Gupta, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790071660
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.