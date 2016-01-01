See All Pediatricians in North Easton, MA
Pediatrics
5.0 (4)
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Divya Koster, MD

Dr. Divya Koster, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Easton, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Koster works at Signature Medical Group - Easton Pediatrics in North Easton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koster's Office Locations

    Signature Medical Group - Easton Pediatrics
    31 Roche Brothers Way, North Easton, MA 02356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 894-8760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CeltiCare Health
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1073694147
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Koster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koster works at Signature Medical Group - Easton Pediatrics in North Easton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Koster’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Koster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

