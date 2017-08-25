Overview of Dr. Dixon Gregory, MD

Dr. Dixon Gregory, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gregory works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Myrtle Grove in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.