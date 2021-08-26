Dr. Dmitry Byk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Byk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Byk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.
Dr. Byk works at
Locations
Centre For Counseling21110 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Throughout my life, I have consulted with many doctors, but not many as honorable, hard working and professional as Dr. Dmitry Byk of Aventura, Florida. While modern society sometimes portrays such a derogatory and negative image of medical professionals, it has been quite refreshing to interact with someone like Dr. Byk. His enthusiasm, integrity and unselfish commitment to his patients has been a great inspiration to me. So please accept this letter as a display of my gratitude for his untiring efforts and guidance.
About Dr. Dmitry Byk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1194826511
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Brody Sch Med Ecu Pitt Meml Hosp
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University Of Hartford
- Psychiatry
