Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD

Radiation Oncology
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD

Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Razdan works at Center for Breast Health and Disease Management in Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Razdan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clara Maass Medical Center
    1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 477-2936
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Radiation Oncology Procedures
Radiation Therapy
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699859512
    Education & Certifications

    • U Cincinnati
    • Charleston Area Med Ctr
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Razdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Razdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Razdan works at Center for Breast Health and Disease Management in Belleville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Razdan’s profile.

    Dr. Razdan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

