Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD
Overview of Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD
Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Razdan works at
Dr. Razdan's Office Locations
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (201) 477-2936MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dolly Razdan, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699859512
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Razdan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Razdan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Razdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Razdan works at
Dr. Razdan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Razdan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Razdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Razdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.