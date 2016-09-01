See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD

Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.

Dr. Figueroa works at Optum - Alhambra in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Figueroa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcare Partners Medical Grp
    55 S Raymond Ave Ste 200, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 570-8005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Edward A Mena MD
    301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 405, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 440-7325
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2016
    Dr. Figueroa is one of those rare physicians who actually listens to her patients. She's kind, understanding, personable and willing to spend the time it takes to address what brought you in. I'm really glad I found her.
    Leigh Bailey in Los Angeles, CA — Sep 01, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD
    About Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033287701
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
