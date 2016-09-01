Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD
Overview of Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD
Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Figueroa works at
Dr. Figueroa's Office Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp55 S Raymond Ave Ste 200, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 570-8005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Edward A Mena MD301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 405, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 440-7325
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Figueroa is one of those rare physicians who actually listens to her patients. She's kind, understanding, personable and willing to spend the time it takes to address what brought you in. I'm really glad I found her.
About Dr. Dolores Figueroa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033287701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueroa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueroa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueroa works at
Dr. Figueroa speaks Spanish.
