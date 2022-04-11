Dr. Domenic Mantella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mantella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenic Mantella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Domenic Mantella, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wexford, PA. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Mantella works at
Thomas F Carmen MD and Associates PC1500 Village Run Rd Ste 308, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-1900Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
UPMC Shadyside Family Hlth Ctr5215 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mantella is kind, caring, thorough, and smart. I saw him through the Physical Therapy Clinic where I was a patient-so I didn’t know what to expect-what a great experience. Great Doctor!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1326273392
- New York Medical College
Dr. Mantella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mantella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mantella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mantella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mantella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mantella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mantella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.