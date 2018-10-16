Dr. Dominick Anastasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominick Anastasio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dominick Anastasio, MD
Dr. Dominick Anastasio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anastasio's Office Locations
- 1 2101 23RD AVE, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 721-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anastasio is intelligent, compassionate and attentive. He is genuinely concerned about your well being. He listens to you and answers any questions or concerns that you have. I never feel rushed. If you need tests he refers you immediately and discusses the results. His bedside manner is wonderful. He is professional and easy to talk to. His follow-up visits are welcomed because he remembers you. He is dedicated to providing you with the best care. Just a terrific Doctor.
About Dr. Dominick Anastasio, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek and Italian
- 1588745368
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
