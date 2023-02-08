See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Don Buford, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Don Buford, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (826)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Don Buford, MD

Dr. Don Buford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Buford works at Texas Orthobiologics in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Buford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthobiologics
    1015 N Carroll Ave Ste 2000, Dallas, TX 75204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 200-3298
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage
Ankle Injury
Joint Pain
Joint Drainage
Ankle Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 830 ratings
    Patient Ratings (830)
    5 Star
    (793)
    4 Star
    (29)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Buford?

    Feb 08, 2023
    good
    Bozena G. — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Don Buford, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Don Buford, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Buford to family and friends

    Dr. Buford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Buford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Don Buford, MD.

    About Dr. Don Buford, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720089899
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Parkland Health & Hospital System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • USC
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Buford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buford works at Texas Orthobiologics in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Buford’s profile.

    Dr. Buford speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    830 patients have reviewed Dr. Buford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Don Buford, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.