Dr. Don Quast, MD
Overview of Dr. Don Quast, MD
Dr. Don Quast, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Quast's Office Locations
The Vein Center7400 Fannin St Ste 1250, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 791-9956Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 7580 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 521-0017
General Surgeons of Houston1213 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 521-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care by a great Doctor!
About Dr. Don Quast, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 65 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Meth Hosp
- Baylor University
- Texas A&M University
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
