Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balder Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Singing River Gulfport.
Dr. Balder Jr works at
Dr. Balder Jr's Office Locations
Southern Surgical Hospital1700 Lindberg Dr, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-0600
D Balder MD Pllc11070 David St, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 265-5945
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
- Singing River Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balder Jr?
I have been a patient of Dr. Balder for the last 10 months and cannot say enough good things about him and his practice. My office visits have consisted of hormone replacement therapy, threads, and Opus Plasma for acne scarring. I left each visit pleased with the positive effects of the treatment provided. He has taken the time to listen to my concerns and formulated the best plan for me. His office staff is extremely pleasant and knowledgeable as well. If you are looking for a Doctor that has patience, understanding and provides what you are actually looking for, I HIGHLY recommend Dr Balder.
About Dr. Donald Balder Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336198100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balder Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balder Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balder Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balder Jr has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balder Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Balder Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balder Jr.
