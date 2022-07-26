Dr. Bousel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Bousel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Bousel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Baltimore Surgical LLC2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 542-5116
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Bousel has been my doctor for over 15 years. He is personable yet very professional. He is a good listener and makes appropriate referrals to other specialists.
About Dr. Donald Bousel, MD
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Bousel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bousel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bousel speaks Russian.
