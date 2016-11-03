Overview of Dr. Donald Brogan, MD

Dr. Donald Brogan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University Medical College|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Brogan works at Trappe Pediatric Care at Iron Bridge in Collegeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.