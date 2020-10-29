Dr. Degrange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Degrange, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Degrange, MD
Dr. Donald Degrange, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Degrange's Office Locations
Donald A Degrange Md LLC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 142A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr.DeGrange is the best. If you really want good care and someone who will spend time with you he’s your guy. He’s a no frill kind of Dr. he tells it like it is. I truly appreciate this. I’m still being treated by Dr. DeGrange. Be up front and honest with him and he will advocate and work hard for you. In addition his staff is the greatest! They all feel like family to me! Thankful and grateful I was lucky enough to become his patient. If you see any reviews that say different about this great Dr. in my opinion it is because they either did not do what he said or were not honest with him. He is a great great Dr.
About Dr. Donald Degrange, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952364796
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Degrange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
