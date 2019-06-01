See All Family Doctors in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Donald Dickman, MD

Family Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Donald Dickman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Regional Hospital.

Dr. Dickman works at Miramont Wellness Centers in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Carroll, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miramont Family Medicine
    4674 Snow Mesa Dr Ste 140, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 805-5528
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mcfarland Clinic-carroll
    1214 S Grant Rd, Carroll, IA 51401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 792-1500
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bronchitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Anxiety
Bronchitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • POMCO Group
    • PreferredOne
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 01, 2019
    Nicole is one of the most caring people I have ever met. Today my ride did not show and she went the extra mile to call them and follow up. It is people like her that make the world a better place. The medical staff is always on top of it. Dr Dickman listen's to my needs and always takes care of me every time.
    Des S. — Jun 01, 2019
    About Dr. Donald Dickman, MD

    Family Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    1205832433
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Wyoming Family Practice Residency Cheyenne
    Creighton University School of Medicine
