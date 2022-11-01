See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Flint, MI
Dr. Donald Hardman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (63)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Hardman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hardman works at Donal J Hardman MD PC in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Michigan Medical Associates
    3499 S Linden Rd Ste 2, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 720-3930
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Migraine
Smoking Cessation Counseling
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 01, 2022
    I refer all my friends to see Dr. Hardman. I like that I can feel comfortable around him and his staff. He is very understanding and compassionate which I haven’t found in a Dr in a VERY long time. I like that the wait time is not long and his staff are so sweet and they have been working there for a very long time (over 20 years) he understands and listens to me , he don’t treat me like a dollar sign, I feel he really cares about me and my health and that is very aged to find these days. Dr Hardman is the only Dr that keeps up with my blood work, Pap smears, mammogram’s and helps me to not procrastinate (I’m a huge one for that). I’m so glad to be back with Dr Hardman. As I’m not comfortable with change, I feel like I am now in good hands Thank you so much to Dr Hardman and his staff for all there hard work and compassion I love that the office is clean and very comfortable.
    Michelle Sawvel — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Hardman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

