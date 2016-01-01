See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Donald Huston Jr, DO

Pulmonary Disease
3.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Vineland, NJ
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Huston Jr, DO

Dr. Donald Huston Jr, DO is a Pulmonologist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center, Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Huston Jr works at Cumberland Medical Associates P.A. in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Bronchiolitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huston Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cumberland Medical Associates P.A.
    1206 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 462-6207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Regional Medical Center
  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Bronchiolitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Bronchiolitis

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Huston Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316973563
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huston Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huston Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huston Jr works at Cumberland Medical Associates P.A. in Vineland, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Huston Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Huston Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and Bronchiolitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huston Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Huston Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huston Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huston Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huston Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

