Dr. Donald Kahn, DDS
Dr. Donald Kahn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Farmingdale, NY.
KFA Dental375 Fulton St, Farmingdale, NY 11735 Directions (516) 203-4270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
I was very petrified of going to the dentist, based on past experiences. However, since my first visit to KFA Dental, I have put all those fears to rest. My experience over the years has been great. Dr Kahn and his staff are very professional, courteous and allow you to feel at ease. Based on what I have observed, integrity defines his character and profession. The staff also makes the environment a place you want to be. With confidence, I highly recommend this practice without reservation.
About Dr. Donald Kahn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
