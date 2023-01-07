Overview of Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD

Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine.



Dr. Vliegenthart works at Total Spine and Orthopedics in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.