Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD

Orthopedics
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD

Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine.

Dr. Vliegenthart works at Total Spine and Orthopedics in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vliegenthart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Spine and Orthopedics
    1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 200B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Total Spine Titusville
    494 N Washington Ave Bldg 4, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Autoimmune Diseases
McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Autoimmune Diseases

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Made me feel Relaxed,,, Did my procedure very easily with no real pain to speak of.. Friendly & caring.
    Nancy L Bennett — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003964222
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago Med Sch
    • U South Fla Affil Hosp
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
