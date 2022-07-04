Overview of Dr. Donald Weed, MD

Dr. Donald Weed, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Weed works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.