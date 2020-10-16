See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Donald Yoo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donald Yoo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (21)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Yoo, MD

Dr. Donald Yoo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Yoo works at Donald B. Yoo, M.D. in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Yoo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald B. Yoo, M.D.
    9454 Wilshire Blvd Ste 108A, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 772-0766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deviated Septum
Facial Fracture
Facial Irregularities
Deviated Septum
Facial Fracture
Facial Irregularities

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?

    Oct 16, 2020
    Rhinoplasty is one of the most intricate and technically difficult plastic/cosmetic surgery. As a seasoned OR RN, (25 years) I did extensive research to find Dr. Yoo (board certified) to perform my revision rhinoplasty; not every plastic/cosmetic surgeon can perform proficient rhinoplasties. Dr. Yoo has a keen eye for aesthetics and is experienced in the nuances of Asian rhinoplasty. Dr. Yoo and his team are professional, highly experienced, efficient and friendly. Everything from scheduling the consult to the post-op visits went smoothly, like a well-oiled machine. There is a saying, “you get what you pay for.” Dr. Yoo is worth every penny. Do your research, and you will find that Dr. Yoo is truly the most experienced board certified surgeon for primary and revision rhinoplasty. Thank you Dr. Yoo, Jinli Wu, Vivian, Karina and his amazing team, you exceeded my expectations, and I am so grateful! Sincerely, Jen Swanton, BSN, RN
    Jen Swanton — Oct 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Yoo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Yoo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yoo to family and friends

    Dr. Yoo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yoo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Yoo, MD.

    About Dr. Donald Yoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184959140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Southern California/Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoo works at Donald B. Yoo, M.D. in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yoo’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Yoo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.