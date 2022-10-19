Overview of Dr. Donn Wells, MD

Dr. Donn Wells, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.



Dr. Wells works at Donn A Wells MD in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.