Overview of Dr. Donna Acquafredda, MD

Dr. Donna Acquafredda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Acquafredda works at Yelena Makarov MD PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.