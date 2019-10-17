Dr. Donna Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Booth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Booth, MD
Dr. Donna Booth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Booth works at
Dr. Booth's Office Locations
Lutherville / Towson Office1209 York Rd Ste 200, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (240) 847-0757Monday8:00am - 6:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:30pm
Katzen Eye Group3401 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste 202, Abingdon, MD 21009 Directions (410) 569-0707Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:30pm
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St Ste 902, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 727-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, took time to explain everything. Very thorough
About Dr. Donna Booth, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Grad Sch
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth works at
Dr. Booth speaks French.
219 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.