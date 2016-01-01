Dr. Childs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Childs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donna Childs, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Childs' Office Locations
- 1 8340 Mission Rd Ste 201, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 648-2892
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1295843910
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Childs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childs.
